Alperen Şengün signs $185 million deal with Rockets

Alperen Şengün signs $185 million deal with Rockets

HOUSTON
Alperen Şengün signs $185 million deal with Rockets

Houston Rockets’ Turkish center Alperen Şengün has committed his future to the team with a lucrative five-year, $185 million contract extension, the NBA team announced on Oct. 21.

The deal, which also includes a player option in the final season, makes Şengün the highest-earning Turkish athlete in history.

The Rockets also reached a three-year, $106 million contract extension with guard Jalen Green, securing the future of the franchise ahead of their season opener against the Charlotte Hornets tonight.

Şengün was selected in the first round of the 20-21 NBA draft and quickly showcased his capabilities.

Prior to the draft, he spent three seasons playing professional basketball in Türkiye from 2018 to 2021 and was named the Turkish Basketball Super League MVP in his lone season with Beşiktaş in his final year.

Şengün showed promise as an NBA rookie with 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 20.7 minutes per game over 72 appearances.

After moving into the starting lineup for the 2022-2023 season, Şengün's performance got even better. He led the Rockets with 9 rebounds and ranked third on the team with 14.8 points in 75 appearances.

The 2023-24 campaign saw Şengün turn in a near-All-Star-level performance. He averaged career-highs in points (21.1), rebounds (9.3), assists (5.0) and steals (1.2) per game.

Şengün's season came to an early end when he suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a March 10 win over the Sacramento Kings. There was initially concern that he suffered a significant injury, but it was diagnosed as a severely sprained ankle and bruised knee.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

    Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

  2. France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

    France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

  3. CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

    CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

  4. Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

    Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

  5. Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

    Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Recommended
LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance
Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League
Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League
Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests
Horse breeding, racing draw investors’ interest

Horse breeding, racing draw investors’ interest
Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray enjoys win over archrival Fenerbahçe
WORLD France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 24 his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros ($108-million), as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims.
ECONOMY Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian multinational tech firm Yandex plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye to localize its information technology products, expand its reach in the country, construct more infrastructure and accelerate development in the field.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿