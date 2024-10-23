Three-year-old 'mini-Picasso' makes splash in art world

Three-year-old 'mini-Picasso' makes splash in art world

BERLIN
Three-year-old mini-Picasso makes splash in art world

Three-year-old Laurent Schwarz may still be wearing nappies but his paintings have earned him social media fame and the nickname of Germany's "mini-Picasso."

In a studio his parents have set up at their home in the Bavarian town of Neubeuern, the toddler has been busy creating splashy artworks, often several times bigger than he is.

When he is not playing with his dinosaur toys, he likes to liberally apply acrylic paint to canvas with brushes, rollers or just his fingers to create riotously abstract pieces.

His parents said his works have attracted the eye of art lovers and galleries and fetched high prices. They insisted it was Laurent's artistic passion that has fueled the art world hype, media interest and his very early brush with fame.

His 33-year-old mother Lisa Schwarz told AFP that the family discovered Laurent's love for painting on a family holiday last year, at a hotel which had a studio.

"When we got home, Laurent just wanted to paint — paint, paint, paint, the whole time," she said.

She and her husband Philipp bought him some canvases, brushes and paint, and it was not long before family and friends were clamoring to see the prodigy's work.

They set up an Instagram account to share images of his work more easily and said they were soon bowled over by the response.

"Within four weeks we had got 10,000 followers," said Lisa, with enquiries from galleries following soon after, and interest from newspapers in Germany and abroad which quickly dubbed him the "mini-Picasso."

The Instagram account now has 90,000 followers and at a sale of Laurent's work in September buyers from around the world showed interest, according to his parents.

They said some works have sold for hundreds of thousands of euros but declined to divulge details on sales and buyers.

Laurent is not the first child artist to capture the public's imagination.

In 2022 for example, 10-year-old American Andres Valencia sold his Picasso-influenced works for several hundred thousand dollars.

In the late 1990s, Romanian-American artist Alexandra Nechita also drew comparisons with the Spanish master at the tender age of 12.

Laurent's parents said they are keeping the money paid for his work in an account in his name which he will be able to access when he is an adult.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

    Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

  2. France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

    France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

  3. CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

    CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

  4. Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

    Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

  5. Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

    Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Recommended
Cultural Road Festival moves to İzmir

Cultural Road Festival moves to İzmir
Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests

Argentina prosecutors deny releasing Liam Payne toxicology tests
Glenn Close to be honored with achievement award

Glenn Close to be honored with achievement award
Tradesmen thrive in Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar

Tradesmen thrive in Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar
Thousands of artists issue AI warning

Thousands of artists issue AI warning
Roman Polanski 1970s sexual assault lawsuit dismissed

Roman Polanski 1970s sexual assault lawsuit dismissed
Mardins Boncuklu Tarla unveils 12,000 years of history

Mardin's Boncuklu Tarla unveils 12,000 years of history
WORLD France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 24 his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros ($108-million), as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims.
ECONOMY Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian multinational tech firm Yandex plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye to localize its information technology products, expand its reach in the country, construct more infrastructure and accelerate development in the field.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿