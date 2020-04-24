The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

  • April 24 2020 07:01:00

The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

NEW YORK
The life of Whitney Houston to be made into feature film

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Two Popes” has been lined up to write and co-produce a new feature film on the life of Whitney Houston, U.S. media reported April 22.

Anthony McCarten will join forces with the Whitney Houston estate and Grammy-award winner Clive Davis, the man who signed the star to her first recording contract, according to Deadline.

They are negotiating with Stella Meghie to direct the biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” the website reported. Meghie retweeted the Deadline story.

McCarten, 58, has had a series of hits in recent years -- all biopics. They include “The Dark Hours” (2017), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), and “The Two Popes” (2019).

Houston died in 2012 aged 48, drowning in her bathtub after ingesting a large amount of cocaine.

Despite a career marked by drug addiction, she remains one of the great voices of R’n’B and popular music in the last 30 years.

Two recent documentaries have lifted the veil on previously taboo aspects of the life of the woman who learned her scales in a gospel choir in Newark, New Jersey.

“Whitney” provided testimony that Houston had been sexually assaulted in her youth by a much older cousin.

While “Whitney: Can I Be Me” referred to the singer’s love affair with another woman, Robyn Crawford, which she hid for much of her adult life.

“I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis told Deadline, describing the screenplay as “no holds barred, musically rich.”

Director Meghie made a name for herself in 2016 with a critically acclaimed debut film, “Jean of the Joneses” (2016), a low-budget family comedy.

Since then, she has directed three other feature films.

movie,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Volunteer vets take care of stray animals

Volunteer vets take care of stray animals
Bugged: Earths insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years

Bugged: Earth's insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years
Gaziantep Zoo takes measures against virus

Gaziantep Zoo takes measures against virus
100 art students from overseas celebrate April 23

100 art students from overseas celebrate April 23
Website gathers culture, arts, gastronomy under same roof

Website gathers culture, arts, gastronomy under same roof
Karatepe Aslantaş to become new face of Turkey

Karatepe Aslantaş to become new face of Turkey
WORLD Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

The White House on April 23 pitched ``emerging'' research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the threat of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump encourages states to move to reopen their economies.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Confidence in Turkey’s services, retail trade and construction sectors deteriorated on a monthly basis in April amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data released on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 