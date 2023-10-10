’The Drew Barrymore Show’ writers decline to return

LOS ANGELES
Though “The Drew Barrymore Show” is preparing to go back on the air, its three head writers have declined to return with it.

The development comes less than a month after Barrymore found herself in a firestorm of controversy for announcing a return to production before the WGA strike concluded.

A source close to the talk show shared that the three writers — Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe— were offered deals after the WGA strike order was lifted on Sept. 27. The trio, who shared the position of co-head writer on the series, declined.

The talk show is set to broadcast its first new episode in months on Oct. 16. New writers are now being interviewed to replace the trio.

Barrymore became a prominent target of union criticism in the final weeks of the WGA strike. The host announced plans for her talk show to return before the guild reached a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, publicly doubling-down on her decision with a now-deleted apology video posted on social media, in which she stated “I own this choice” regarding the return. After that statement only amplified the controversy, Barrymore reversed her decision two days later.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram on Sept. 17.

