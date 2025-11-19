TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

ANKARA

The Turkish Football Federation’s disciplinary board has suspended 281 players in the country’s third-tier league as part of an expanding investigation into a widespread betting scandal.

The committee said the suspensions, announced in a written statement on Nov. 19, range from 45 days to 12 months. It also noted that Muğlaspor’s Canberk Aydemir — previously sanctioned for betting — would not receive an additional penalty. He had already been handed a one-year suspension on Sept. 2.

The announcement follows last week’s sanctions against 102 players in the Süper Lig and second-tier leagues.

Among those disciplined, Galatasaray’s Metehan Baltacı received a nine-month ban, while teammate Eren Elmalı was suspended for 45 days. Trabzonspor’s Boran Başkan was given a three-month suspension, and Salih Malkoçoğlu was banned for 45 days.

The board reserved its harshest penalties — yearlong suspensions — for Allasane Ndao of Konyaspor, Ali Şaşal Vural of Sivasspor, Abdulsamet Burak of Kayserispor, Oktay Aydın of Amedspor and Orkun Özdemir of Boluspor.

Local media reports say the probe is expected to broaden to club presidents, managers and coaches. A total of 152 referees have already been referred to the disciplinary committee. Eight people have been arrested so far, including Eyüpspor President Murat Özkaya and referees Erkan Arslan, Yakup Yapıcı and Nevzat Okat.