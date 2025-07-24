Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

ISTANBUL
Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Türkiye’s textile and apparel industry is facing one of its most severe employment challenges in recent years, driven by a sharp decline in global demand and a wave of factory closures.

According to Rafi Ay, president of the labour union Öz-İplik İş, nearly 2,960 businesses have shut down in the past year alone, leaving 67,528 workers unemployed.

The sector has entered what Ay describes as “a dangerously unstable phase.”

Ay revealed that the cumulative impact since 2022 has been staggering, with 7,805 businesses closed and 315,107 jobs lost.

The number of active workers in the sector has dropped from 1.3 million in 2022 to just 990,000 today, according to the union leader.

“We are losing production tools, factories, and machinery,” he said, calling for urgent action.

“If we’re all on the same ship, then come down to the workers’ deck,” Ay said.

He also highlighted the shift of domestic factories abroad, which has led to a 10 percent drop in ready-to-wear exports and a 55.4 percent increase in imports between 2022 and 2024.

In the first five months of this year alone, the sector contributed $776 million to Türkiye’s current account deficit, according to Ay.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July
Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership

Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership
Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth

Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth
Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft

Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft
IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche

IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche
Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce

Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce
Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business

Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿