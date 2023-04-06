Tesla to deliver vehicles to Turkish consumers in May

ISTANBUL

The U.S electric car maker Tesla has scheduled first deliveries of its vehicles for Turkish customers in May.

The company started to collect pre-orders for vehicles on April 4. Tesla will sell three versions of its Model Y in Türkiye.

The Standard Range model will be sold at 1.56 million Turkish Liras, while the prices of the Long Range and the Model Y Performance will be offered at 1.6 million liras and 1.8 million liras, respectively.

The company also launched its Design Studio and a pop-up store in Istanbul. Tesla’s 30 fast-charging stations will become operational in several provinces, including Istanbul, Edirne, Bolu and Ankara.

The charging fee for 1 kilowatt-hour (kWh) will be between 6.9 liras and 7.7 liras for Tesla models, while it will be 8.6 liras for other electric vehicle brands.

The Model Y vehicles will be delivered to the Turkish market from Tesla’s plant in Berlin, Germany.

The competition in the local EV market is expected to heat up this year. This week Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker Togg delivered its first vehicle to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X were taken online on March 16-27, and a total of 177,000 vehicles were sold online.

The company plans to deliver 20,000 units to the first buyers of Togg’s EV model T10X, who were selected through a digital draw.

In March, EV sales in Türkiye grew by 244 percent from a year ago to 2,193 units, which accounted for 2.8 percent of all vehicle sales in the market. In the first three months of 2023, a total of 4,670 EVs were sold, marking a 335 percent increase from the same period of last year.