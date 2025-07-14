‘Terror-free Türkiye’ will unlock tourism potential: Industry leader

IZMIR
The end of terrorism in Türkiye could usher in a transformative era for the country’s tourism industry, according to Mehmet İşler, president of the Aegean Touristic Enterprises and Accommodations Association (ETİK).

The outlawed PKK began laying down its weapons in a symbolic ceremony last week in northern Iraq, as part of the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

Highlighting the untapped potential of Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia, İşler noted that regions like Şanlıurfa, Mardin, Van, and Hakkari — rich in cultural, religious, and culinary heritage — have long been overlooked due to security concerns.

“With the establishment of safety, these areas will become major attractions on the global tourism map,” he said.

İşler emphasized that peace and security are key drivers of travel decisions, and a stable environment would significantly boost both domestic and international tourism.

İşler believes that the cessation of terrorism will open doors to new destinations and attract increased investment.

“The most critical factor for investors is stability,” he stated. “A terror-free environment will enhance interest from both domestic and foreign investors. Hotel chains, travel agencies, cruise operators and airlines will begin to include these regions in their plans once again,” he said.

He added that a rise in tourist numbers would positively impact per capita spending, especially through luxury tourism, bespoke cultural tours and high-end hospitality services.

“A peaceful Türkiye will contribute to the diversification of tourism, attract high-income visitors, accelerate regional development, and transform the country into a year-round tourism destination — not just one known for sun, sea and sand,” İşler said.

