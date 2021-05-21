Terror attack attempts thwarted in southeastern Turkey

BATMAN

Two attempted terror attacks at military installations in southeastern Turkey have been foiled, Turkish sources said early on May 21.

Terrorists used three model planes to attack a UAV base in Batman province at around 11.10 p.m. Thursday (2130GMT), according to a statement by the governate.

All model planes used were neutralized and no casualties were reported, it added.

Turkish National Defense Ministry said model planes were also used to attack an infantry brigade in Sirnak province.

Both attacks were thwarted thanks to the vigilance of security forces, without any casualty or damage, it noted.