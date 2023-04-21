Tent fire kills another girl in quake-hit Hatay

Tent fire kills another girl in quake-hit Hatay

HATAY
Tent fire kills another girl in quake-hit Hatay

A 17-year-old girl severely injured in the fire that broke out in the tent where she was staying in the southern quake-hit province of Hatay has died after her 25-day struggle for life, bringing the death toll to two.

The fire that broke out in the tent set up for earthquake victims in the garden of a school in İskenderun district wounded Ertuğ Veli Eker (18) and his sisters, Elif Mislina and Yeşim, early on March 26.

The sisters, whose conditions were critical, were transferred to Adana City Hospital after being taken to a hospital in Hatay’s Dörtyol district.

Four-year-old Elif Mislina lost her life the day after the fire despite all efforts. Her older sister, Yeşim, treated at the same hospital with a life-threatening condition for 25 days, could not be saved.

Hatay suffered the most damage in the twin earthquakes that rattled Türkiye’s south on Feb. 6. Operations, including controlled demolition of buildings and debris removal, continue in the province.

At least 50,500 people lost their lives in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, while more than 13,000 aftershocks occurred in the region since Feb. 6.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

The damage caused by the earthquakes is estimated to be over $100 billion, according to a representative from a UNDP program of the United Nations.

TÜRKIYE Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

    Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

  2. Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

    Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

  3. China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

    China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

  4. Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

    Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

  5. Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT ‘propaganda’

    Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT ‘propaganda’
Recommended
Old quarry to become ‘National Park’: Kurum

Old quarry to become ‘National Park’: Kurum
Quake survivors depart from Hatay for Eid holiday

Quake survivors depart from Hatay for Eid holiday
Evacuation in Yusufeli takes place for 7th time in its history

Evacuation in Yusufeli takes place for 7th time in its history
Man dies in controlled mine explosion due to poisoning

Man dies in controlled mine explosion due to poisoning
Man collects iron from debris to make money

Man collects iron from debris to make money
Court decides to stop demolition of Hiranur Foundation building

Court decides to stop demolition of Hiranur Foundation building
WORLD Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Torontos airport

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.

ECONOMY South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized country, is in the grip of an energy crisis that critics say is much deeper than the authorities openly acknowledge.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.