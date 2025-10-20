Tensions flare at second hearing in İmamoğlu’s diploma case

ISTANBUL

The second hearing in a case concerning Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s university diploma has been marked by heated disputes over the assignment of the courtroom, prompting the mayor to refuse to present his defense.

The mayor, who has been in prison since March on corruption charges, faces an additional accusation of forging his university diploma — a claim that led to the annulment of his degree earlier this year, jeopardizing his potential presidential candidacy.

The Oct. 20 hearing descended into chaos even before it began, after the court assigned the case to a notably small courtroom.

İmamoğlu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) argued that the decision aimed to restrict press access and prevent other lawyers from observing the session. Although cameras were not permitted inside, İmamoğlu’s remarks from the previous hearing were widely reported by journalists present in the courtroom.

Due to the limited capacity, many members of the press and attorneys were denied entry, triggering scuffles inside the Silivri courthouse.

Defense lawyers refused to proceed until the venue was changed, boycotting the session altogether. The hearing was eventually moved to a larger room after hours of dispute.

However, İmamoğlu announced that he would boycott the session and declined to attend. The presiding judge rejected this decision and ordered officers to escort the mayor into the courtroom, where he ultimately refused to present his defense.

The court is now expected to postpone the session to a later date before issuing any ruling.

Meanwhile, in the corruption probe targeting the Istanbul Municipality, Divan Hotels General Manager Murat Tomruk was summoned to testify as a suspect. Divan Hotels operates under the Koç Holding conglomerate. The exact nature of the allegations against Tomruk has not yet been disclosed to the public.