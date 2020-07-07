Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

  • July 07 2020 15:30:00

Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

ANTALYA- Demirören News Agency
Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

Tension rose in the tourism hotspot of Konyaaltı Beach in the southern province of Antalya between cafe owners and the officials of the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality over illegally placed lodges at the beach.

The Antalya Metropolitan Municipality had sent a notice to the business owners of 33 facilities operating on the beach to remove the lodges within three days’ time.

But the business owners refused to, with officials coming to inspect the scene on the third day.

Some café workers stood inside and around the lodges to stop the officials from moving them.

“Because of the outbreak, we don’t earn enough. Now you are blocking our business,” the businesses owners told the officials.

The tension ended when the café owners got an appointment with Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek to discuss their situation, moving the lodges from the beach.

“We will talk to the mayor and find out how we can make Konyaaltı Beach a place where we can work and serve the people at the beach,” said Orhan Özer, the head of the Konyaaltı Beach and Cafes’ Businesspersons Society.

The cafe owners later gave two lodges to the municipality officials, according to Özer, who said there are around 4,000 people who work at the beach.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

    Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

  2. 1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

    1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

  3. Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

    Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

  4. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

  5. What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?

    What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?
Recommended
Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert
COVID-19 restrictions force wedding hosts to create unusual solutions

COVID-19 restrictions force wedding hosts to create unusual solutions
Schools to reopen in Turkey under strict virus measures

Schools to reopen in Turkey under strict virus measures
COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister
Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister
34 suspects remanded in largest Turkish narcotics op

34 suspects remanded in largest Turkish narcotics op
WORLD Khashoggi killing suspects top UK sanctions list

Khashoggi killing suspects top UK sanctions list

Britain on July 6 identified 49 “notorious” individuals and organizations, 20 of them Saudi and 25 Russians, to be sanctioned under its first post-Brexit targeting of accused human rights violators.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank lowers reserve requirement ratios

Turkish Central Bank lowers reserve requirement ratios

The Turkish Central Bank on July 6 cut reserve requirement ratios to provide more liquidity in domestic markets.
SPORTS Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Hes Kablo Kayserispor defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in July 6's Turkish Süper Lig match to exit the relegation zone.