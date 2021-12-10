Tension in parliament may end up in court

ANKARA

Politicians that got involved in a heated debate and exchanged barbs this week during discussions on the 2022 budget may end up in court for insult.

Some lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) even engaged in physical confrontation, throwing punches.

MPs from other parties also exchanged harsh words during the sessions.

Tension in the general assembly escalated especially during Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu’s speech.

Özgür Özel, CHP’s group deputy chair, accused Soylu of resorting to “trickery.” “Only leaders receive standing ovation in this parliament. Soylu calls for a standing ovation for heroic soldiers, families of fallen soldiers and heroic police officers. But in fact, it looks like he receives the standing ovation. Don’t fall for this trickery,” Özel said.

Following Özel’s remarks, Soylu and some AKP MPs advanced toward him.

“I will sue Özel, who insulted me. I hope the judge rules that Özgür has criminal capacity and should be charged,” Soylu said.

In response to the minister, Özgür said there had been an undeclared understanding with Soylu that they would not sue each other. “It is over now,” said Özel, implying that he may also take legal action against the minister.