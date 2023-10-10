Tension in Middle East fuels oil supply fears

Tension in Middle East fuels oil supply fears

NEW YORK
Tension in Middle East fuels oil supply fears

Oil prices rallied while the dollar and yen advanced after Hamas launched a shock attack on Israel at the weekend, sparking fresh concerns about tensions in the Middle East.

The crisis fanned concerns about supplies of crude from the region at a time when supply worries are already high owing to Saudi Arabia and Russia's output cuts.

It has also renewed fears about the impact on inflation, with energy costs a key driver of spiking prices, giving a fresh headache to central banks as they try to ease up on interest rate hikes to avoid recessions.

The surprise attack and Israel's declaration of war raised concerns that a potential broadening of the conflict could draw in the United States and Iran.

"Key for markets is whether the conflict remains contained or spreads to involve other regions, particularly Saudi Arabia," said ANZ Group's Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes.

"Initially at least, it seems markets will assume the situation will remain limited in scope, duration, and oil-price consequences. But higher volatility can be expected."

SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes warned: "Historical analysis suggests that oil prices tend to experience sustained gains after the Middle East crises.”

A decidedly risk-off mood also saw investors push into the safety of the dollar, which was up against the pound and euro.

The yen, considered one of the safest currencies, strengthened against the greenback, though it still remains locked around 11-month lows.

Gold, another key haven, gained more than one percent.

OPEC oil demand forecast

Meanwhile, the OPEC oil cartel said yesterday that despite mounting efforts to limit climate change,  it expects demand for crude to continue to grow for the next two decades.

In its 2023 annual report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecasts demand for crude to reach 116 million barrels per day (mbd) by 2045 under its main scenario, a 16.5 percent increase from the 99.4 mbd in 2022.

That is an increase of 6 mbd from its estimate last year.

According to OPEC, whose 13 member states include Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states and Venezuela, oil demand will be driven by emerging and developing nations, with India in pole position.

Meanwhile, it sees oil demand in the OECD club of advanced economies declining from 2025.

In order to meet this demand OPEC says additional investment in fossil fuel production will be needed, putting the figure at $14 trillion by 2045, or roughly $610 billion per year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

More retailers may join campaign to cut prices
LATEST NEWS

  1. More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

    More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

  2. Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model

    Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model

  3. Export value index down in August

    Export value index down in August

  4. Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

    Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

  5. Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ

    Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ
Recommended
German industrial output dips again in August

German industrial output dips again in August
More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

More retailers may join campaign to cut prices
Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model

Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model
Contractors awarded $13 billion worth of deals abroad this year

Contractors awarded $13 billion worth of deals abroad this year
Export value index down in August

Export value index down in August
SunExpress carries some 10 million passengers

SunExpress carries some 10 million passengers
WORLD Scholzs coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

Scholz's coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's beleaguered coalition was counting the cost Monday of heavy losses at two state elections halfway into its term, that also saw the far right make strong gains.

ECONOMY More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

Companies from the different retail sectors, including clothing and white goods, are expected to heed the call from Trade Minister Ömer Bolat to cut prices to support the fight against inflation.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has commenced in southern Alanya town with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.