Temperatures to drop throughout Türkiye once again

ANKARA

After a brief period of sunshine and warm weather, the temperature in the northern and central parts of the country is likely to decline again starting April 26, with particularly western provinces of Türkiye to witness a sharp temperature drop, the Turkish State Meteorology Service has announced.

Precipitation will continue to stay in effect throughout the week in the country.

It is estimated that most parts of the country will experience partly and/or very cloudy weather, with local showers and torrential rains to occur in the eastern Mediterranean (except the southern province of Hatay), eastern Central Anatolia, Black Sea (except the northwestern province of Düzce), Eastern Anatolia, eastern Southeastern Anatolia, the northwestern province of Çanakkale and Central Anatolian province of Afyonkarahisar’s surroundings, south of the northwestern province of Edirne, northern parts of the southern province of Isparta and inland parts of eastern Antalya.

The precipitation is expected to be locally strong around the eastern provinces of Bingöl, Muş, Bitlis, Hakkari, Şırnak, Siirt, north and east of Diyarbakır and northern parts of Batman.

The highest temperatures in the following days will be around 20 degrees in the capital Ankara and Istanbul, 22 degrees in the northern provinces of Samsun and Trabzon, 23 degrees in the western province of Izmir and the southern province of Adana, and 22 degrees in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

Rainfalls will continue to occur in most parts of the country throughout the week, from April 24 to the beginning of May.

As of April 26, temperatures are expected to drop and hover around 10 degrees Celsius in Ankara, 15 degrees Celsius in Istanbul, 13 degrees Celsius in Trabzon and Samsun, 20 degrees Celsius in Antalya and Izmir, 23 degrees Celsius in Diyarbakır and 19 degrees Celsius in Adana.