Temperatures drop nationwide as rainfall hits

ISTANBUL

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has announced that air temperatures will decrease, except for the Marmara region, and precipitation will occur across the country.

According to the latest assessments made by the bureau, a "yellow code" warning was made in eastern and southeastern Anatolia on March 20, stating that the expected weather conditions, although not unusual, pose potential hazards that should be closely monitored.

Air frost is expected in the central and eastern parts of the country. It is stated that there is a high probability of avalanches in the north and east of eastern Anatolia.

Meanwhile, as snowfall hit east and southeast Anatolia, negative weather conditions in the eastern provinces of Van, Hakkari and Şırnak caused schools to close on March 20.

In the announcements made by the governorships of the three provinces, it was stated that heavy snow and rainfall occurred and disabled and pregnant civil servants working in the public service are on leave.