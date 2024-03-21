Temperatures drop nationwide as rainfall hits

Temperatures drop nationwide as rainfall hits

ISTANBUL
Temperatures drop nationwide as rainfall hits

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has announced that air temperatures will decrease, except for the Marmara region, and precipitation will occur across the country.

According to the latest assessments made by the bureau, a "yellow code" warning was made in eastern and southeastern Anatolia on March 20, stating that the expected weather conditions, although not unusual, pose potential hazards that should be closely monitored.

Air frost is expected in the central and eastern parts of the country. It is stated that there is a high probability of avalanches in the north and east of eastern Anatolia.

Meanwhile, as snowfall hit east and southeast Anatolia, negative weather conditions in the eastern provinces of Van, Hakkari and Şırnak caused schools to close on March 20.

In the announcements made by the governorships of the three provinces, it was stated that heavy snow and rainfall occurred and disabled and pregnant civil servants working in the public service are on leave.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev
LATEST NEWS

  1. Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

    Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

  2. Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine

    Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine

  3. UN General Assembly to address AI's potential risks, rewards

    UN General Assembly to address AI's potential risks, rewards

  4. Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

    Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

  5. US circulates draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

    US circulates draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken
Recommended
Saramagos Blindness revealed as most borrowed library book in 2023

Saramago's 'Blindness' revealed as most borrowed library book in 2023
‘Türkiye’s elderly population to surpass 9.5 mln in 2025’

‘Türkiye’s elderly population to surpass 9.5 mln in 2025’
Flamingos flock to Lake Tuz, signaling springs arrival

Flamingos flock to Lake Tuz, signaling spring's arrival
Electoral silence set to commence ahead of local polls

Electoral silence set to commence ahead of local polls
Prosecutor to appeal cat killers release

Prosecutor to appeal cat killer's release
Arda Turan found guilty of tax fraud in Spain

Arda Turan found guilty of tax fraud in Spain
WORLD Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

Explosions heard in centre of Ukraine capital Kiev

Explosions rang out in the centre of Ukraine's capital on Thursday, following air alerts prompted by Russian missiles and drones, a day after several civilians were killed on both sides of the conflict.
ECONOMY Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

Neuralink shows quadriplegic playing chess with brain implant

Neuralink on Wednesday streamed a video of its first human patient playing computer chess with his mind and talking about the brain implant making that possible.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿