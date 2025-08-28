Telecom giant Türk Telekom extends concession until 2050

ISTANBUL

The existing concession agreement between Türk Telekomünikasyon and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), originally set to expire on Feb. 28, 2026, has been extended until Feb. 28, 2050.

As part of the renewed agreement, Türk Telekom has committed to a $17 billion investment plan through 2050, the telecom giant said in a statement.

The concession agreement encompasses the provision, operation, and development of fixed electronic communications infrastructure in Türkiye, the marketing of wholesale and retail telecom services, and the advancement of cybersecurity services and digital products.

It also includes the development of new infrastructures in line with technological progress and the delivery of related telecom services, according to the statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Türk Telekom will pay BTK a concession fee of $2.5 billion plus VAT — amounting to $3 billion in total — over a 10-year period starting in 2026.

Türk Telekom will pay $500 million in both 2026 and 2027, followed by annual payments of $200 million from 2028 through 2034. In 2035, a final payment of $100 million will be made.

Türk Telekom’s shares are 25 percent owned by the Treasury and Finance Ministry and 60 percent by the Türkiye Wealth Fund.