Telecom giant Türk Telekom extends concession until 2050

Telecom giant Türk Telekom extends concession until 2050

ISTANBUL
Telecom giant Türk Telekom extends concession until 2050

The existing concession agreement between Türk Telekomünikasyon and the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), originally set to expire on Feb. 28, 2026, has been extended until Feb. 28, 2050.

As part of the renewed agreement, Türk Telekom has committed to a $17 billion investment plan through 2050, the telecom giant said in a statement.

The concession agreement encompasses the provision, operation, and development of fixed electronic communications infrastructure in Türkiye, the marketing of wholesale and retail telecom services, and the advancement of cybersecurity services and digital products.

It also includes the development of new infrastructures in line with technological progress and the delivery of related telecom services, according to the statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Türk Telekom will pay BTK a concession fee of $2.5 billion plus VAT — amounting to $3 billion in total — over a 10-year period starting in 2026.

Türk Telekom will pay $500 million in both 2026 and 2027, followed by annual payments of $200 million from 2028 through 2034. In 2035, a final payment of $100 million will be made.

Türk Telekom’s shares are 25 percent owned by the Treasury and Finance Ministry and 60 percent by the Türkiye Wealth Fund.

 

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

    Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

  2. Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

    Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

  3. Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

    Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

  4. Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

    Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

  5. Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'

    Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
Recommended
Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month
Economists forecast 3.9 percent growth for second quarter

Economists forecast 3.9 percent growth for second quarter
Climate shift cuts wheat yields amid changing rainfall patterns

Climate shift cuts wheat yields amid changing rainfall patterns
Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables
Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline

Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline
Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting

Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting
Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: govt sources

Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: gov't sources
WORLD Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

France, Britain and Germany have initiated the process of triggering the “snapback mechanism ” that automatically reimposes all United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, saying Iran has willfully departed from their 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell to 8 percent in July from 8.4 percent the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said on Aug. 29.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿