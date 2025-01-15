Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May

Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May

ISTANBUL
Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May

Türkiye's premier technology event Teknofest will be held on May 1-4 in Turkish Cyprus, the organizers said on Jan. 13, promising an exciting four-day celebration of innovation and technology at the Ercan Airport.

The festival will have technology competitions across seven main categories and 14 subcategories, showcasing advancements in fields such as social innovation, autonomous flight systems and cybersecurity, according to a press release.

The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Last year, it was held in Adana and welcomed around 1.1 million visitors.

First 10 editions of the event hosted over 10 million people in total, and saw over 4 million competition applicants.

In 2023, it was held three times in honor of Türkiye's centennial, in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the Aegean city Izmir.

This year, it will be held twice, first in Turkish Cyprus, and then in Istanbul.

Participants will be awarded a total of 5.5 million Turkish liras (almost $155,000) in prizes and financial support.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

    Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

  2. Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

    Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

  3. Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

    Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

  4. World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

    World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

  5. Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct

    Japan panel says 'megaquake' probability up to 82 pct
Recommended
Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player

Driver rearrested for causing death of former basketball player
Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest
DEM Party prepares comprehensive statement on İmralı visit

DEM Party prepares comprehensive statement on İmralı visit
Türkiye ready to cooperate with Syria on fight against ISIL

Türkiye ready to cooperate with Syria on fight against ISIL
Erdoğan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Erdoğan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Türkiye urges full implementation of Gaza cease-fire deal

Türkiye urges full implementation of Gaza cease-fire deal
WORLD World leaders urge aid, wars end after Gaza deal

World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

ECONOMY Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Mehmet Şimşek meets with investors in London

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek participated in the Türkiye Conference hosted by Bank of America in London, where he engaged with more than 250 investors.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿