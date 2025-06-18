Teknofest to be held in Istanbul in September

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s premier technology, aviation, and space event, Teknofest, will be organized in Istanbul from September 17 to 21.

The event will be held at the Atatürk Airport, according to a social media post by Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry on June 16.

Teknofest features competitions, air shows, and innovative tech showcases, which bring awe to millions of visitors.

The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Last year, it was held in the southern city of Adana and welcomed around 1.1 million visitors.

In 2023, it was held three times in honor of Türkiye's centennial, in Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and the Aegean city of Izmir.

This year, it was held in Turkish Cyprus on May 1-4, with 225,000 people attending.

Turkish Cyprus has become the second international host after Azerbaijan, which welcomed Teknofest in 2022.

Since its inception in 2018, the major tech event has welcomed nearly 10.7 million people.

