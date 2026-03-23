Tehran residents face health woes after oil depot attacks

TEHRAN

Satellite images have revealed that toxic fires from Israeli airstrikes on Tehran’s oil facilities continued days after the attacks, raising serious health concerns for millions of residents in the Iranian capital, a report said on March 23.

According to a report in The Guardian, multiple facilities were targeted on March 7, sending dense smoke and pollutants, including soot, petroleum particles, and sulfur dioxide, across the city. Hours later, rainfall carried toxic, oil-laden water into Tehran.

Experts confirmed that four major fuel facilities were affected: The Shahran depot in the northwest, the Akdasiye oil depot in the northeast, the Tehran refinery in the south and the Shahid Dolati facility in the west.

Satellite images taken two days after the attack showed ongoing fires at Shahran and the Tehran refinery, while images captured by the European Space Agency 10 days later indicated that fires were subsiding at those locations, but flames and smoke persisted at Akdasiye. Social media footage from March 8 also showed severe fires at the Akdasiye facility.

Residents reported experiencing headaches, eye and skin irritation and shortness of breath.

Experts warned that these may only be initial symptoms, with long-term risks including cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, DNA damage and increased cancer risk.

Airborne particles from the strikes have been far denser than the city’s usual pollution, settling on vehicles, roads and buildings.

Iranian doctors issued public warnings about “black rain” caused by acidic precipitation, advising residents to avoid staying outside for prolonged periods, not wear contaminated clothing, use N95 masks and avoid standing under trees.

One resident reported that an open-air pool used as an emergency water source turned black following the strikes, and streets were coated in a slippery black layer.