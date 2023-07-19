Teams reach lifeless body of person missing at Cilo Mountain

HAKKARİ

The search and rescue teams have found the lifeless body of one of the two individuals trapped under the shattered ice mass in the Cilo Glaciers region of the southeastern province of Hakkari.

Early on July 16, contact was lost with four members of an 18-person group who went on a nature hike to the Cilo Mountains and Sat Glacier Lakes at an altitude of 4,000 meters.

After it was determined that four people were trapped under ice mass that broke, teams managed to rescue Kemal and Gülay Avcu, after hours of efforts on July 17.

The operations that were temporarily halted due to the risks involved in the search operations conducted in the glacial area resumed on the morning of July 18 for the remaining two missing individuals.

The lifeless body of Hakime Koç was found as a result of an intensive search, in which cave explorers, mountaineers and glacial climbing teams also participated.

The search is ongoing to find Mehmet Aydın, a geography teacher from the neighboring province Şırnak.

"Our search and rescue teams dived under the glaciers. They faced hypothermia risks and worked under the immense risks posed by the evening cold and the effect of the waterfall. There is also a risk of collapse. Yesterday evening, we held a meeting with our colleagues working here. We hope to reach the other missing person," said Hakkari Governor İdris Akbıyık.