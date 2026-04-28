Teacher’s ‘instruments on a hanger’ project bridges gap for future artists

ISTANBUL

A Turkish music teacher is transforming an age-old tradition of social solidarity into a nationwide initiative that puts musical instruments into the hands of disadvantaged students through a “instrument on a hanger” initiative.

Eser Çakarcı, 38, founded the project, which collects donated instruments, repairs them and distributes them free of charge to children who cannot afford them but show a strong interest in music.

Inspired by the long-standing Turkish custom of "askıda ekmek” — a system that corresponds to the modern idea of paying it forward, where people pay for extra bread for those in need — Çakarcı adapted the idea for music.

Instead of bread, donors contribute unused, broken or even brand-new instruments, which are then passed on to aspiring young musicians across the country.

Through social media and a growing network of supporters, the project has already reached hundreds of students from different regions of Türkiye.

Instruments are sent to Çakarcı’s school in Istanbul and shipped onward to recipients after being repaired if necessary.

But the initiative goes beyond simply providing instruments.

Çakarcı also works to introduce children to music itself, hoping to guide them toward artistic development and, potentially, formal education in the arts.

His motivation is deeply personal.

Growing up in a rural village in the southern city of Adana’s Seyhan district, he had no access to music education during his early years.

Determined to pursue his passion, he built his first guitar from a piece of wood he found on the street, using his father’s drill and fishing line as strings.

Years later, a moment in his classroom crystallized his mission. A shy student who had never seen a guitar before approached him, visibly trembling with excitement.

“When he held the guitar, he got emotional. I gave it to him right there,” Çakarcı said. “He hugged me and cried. That’s when I realized what I needed to do in life.”