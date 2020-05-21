Tea producers en route to Black Sea region

  • May 21 2020 09:17:27

RİZE- Anadolu Agency
Tea producers in Turkey have begun making their way to the country's northeastern Rize province to collect this year's harvest since they have been exempt from far-reaching lockdown measures against the novel coronavirus.

In a bid to curb the spread of the outbreak, Turkish authorities had introduced a travel-ban across major provinces, making an exception for tea growers who must return to their fields to harvest their leaves and buds on time.

Farmers signed documents that they would comply with the latest regulations set by the government against COVID-19 and were subjected to health checks by medical professionals upon their arrival in the Black Sea coastal province.

Tea producer Servet Murzoğlu said bus-fulls of his fellow growers followed pandemic measures, such as mask-wearing, and that they would complete their quarantine period at home.

"God willing, we'll pull through this pandemic," said Murzoğlu, who traveled to Rize along with his family.

Turkey's General Directorate of Tea Enterprises (Çaykur) said in a written statement that growers would also be exempt from a stay-home order for the upcoming Ramadan (Eid) Festival.

WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 5 mln

The global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 5 million on May 21, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $229 bln

Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $229 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.6 trillion Turkish liras (around $229 billion) at the end of April, according to official figures released on May 20.
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.