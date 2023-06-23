TCG Istanbul sets sail on maiden voyage

TCG Istanbul sets sail on maiden voyage

ISTANBUL
TCG Istanbul sets sail on maiden voyage

Türkiye’s fifth warship TCG Istanbul has embarked on its maiden voyage in the Marmara Sea, the Defense Ministry announced on June 22.

The F-515 Istanbul frigate, equipped with state-of-the-art national war and defense systems, has now entered the crucial “sea trial” phase, during which all its systems will undergo rigorous testing. Following the successful completion of this process, TCG Istanbul will soon be commissioned as the navy’s 17th and most advanced frigate.

The construction of the vessel began on July 3, 2017, at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, in response to the needs of the Turkish Naval Forces Command for safeguarding the nation’s expansive 462,000 square kilometers of maritime jurisdiction area. The project is part of Türkiye’s broader MİLGEM initiative, a national warship program aimed at reducing reliance on foreign defense industry resources.

Having been launched on January 23, 2021, TCG Istanbul stands as the flagship vessel among four stowage class frigates. It boasts an array of domestic weapons and defense systems, marking a significant milestone in Türkiye’s efforts to enhance its self-sufficiency in the defense sector.

The warship is not just Türkiye’s first carrier but also the world’s pioneering vessel with an air wing primarily composed of unmanned aircraft. The ship’s capacity extends to helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft and personnel.

With room for a battalion-sized unit comprising 1,200 personnel, eight utility helicopters and three drones, TCG Istanbul is designed to facilitate military and humanitarian operations worldwide, according to officials. Furthermore, the ship can accommodate up to 150 vehicles, including battle tanks.

The vessel’s fully loaded displacement measures 27,436 tons, while its dimensions encompass a length of 231 meters (758 feet), a width of 32 meters (105 feet), and a height of 58 meters (190 feet). TCG Istanbul boasts a top speed of around 21 knots and has a range of 9,000 nautical miles, enabling it to operate at sea for up to 50 days.

tcg istanbul, sail,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

    Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

  2. Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

    Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

  3. Business circles welcome rate hike decision

    Business circles welcome rate hike decision

  4. Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

    Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

  5. All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion

    All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion
Recommended
Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties
2 mln people expected to take vacation on Eid-al Adha

2 mln people expected to take vacation on Eid-al Adha
‘University fees should be in line with inflation rates’

‘University fees should be in line with inflation rates’
Pearl mullet poachers fined 1.2 mln liras

Pearl mullet poachers fined 1.2 mln liras
Circulatory diseases main cause of deaths in 2022: TÜİK

Circulatory diseases main cause of deaths in 2022: TÜİK
One of two stowaways in bulk carrier ship found dead

One of two stowaways in bulk carrier ship found dead
WORLD Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

"My whole life was in this house. Now I have nothing," said Tetiana Pivneva, after returning to her flooded home in the Ukraine city of Kherson following the catastrophic destruction of a dam.
ECONOMY Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, slowing from 3.4 percent in April, government data showed on June 23.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.