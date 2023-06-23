TCG Istanbul sets sail on maiden voyage

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s fifth warship TCG Istanbul has embarked on its maiden voyage in the Marmara Sea, the Defense Ministry announced on June 22.

The F-515 Istanbul frigate, equipped with state-of-the-art national war and defense systems, has now entered the crucial “sea trial” phase, during which all its systems will undergo rigorous testing. Following the successful completion of this process, TCG Istanbul will soon be commissioned as the navy’s 17th and most advanced frigate.

The construction of the vessel began on July 3, 2017, at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, in response to the needs of the Turkish Naval Forces Command for safeguarding the nation’s expansive 462,000 square kilometers of maritime jurisdiction area. The project is part of Türkiye’s broader MİLGEM initiative, a national warship program aimed at reducing reliance on foreign defense industry resources.

Having been launched on January 23, 2021, TCG Istanbul stands as the flagship vessel among four stowage class frigates. It boasts an array of domestic weapons and defense systems, marking a significant milestone in Türkiye’s efforts to enhance its self-sufficiency in the defense sector.

The warship is not just Türkiye’s first carrier but also the world’s pioneering vessel with an air wing primarily composed of unmanned aircraft. The ship’s capacity extends to helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft and personnel.

With room for a battalion-sized unit comprising 1,200 personnel, eight utility helicopters and three drones, TCG Istanbul is designed to facilitate military and humanitarian operations worldwide, according to officials. Furthermore, the ship can accommodate up to 150 vehicles, including battle tanks.

The vessel’s fully loaded displacement measures 27,436 tons, while its dimensions encompass a length of 231 meters (758 feet), a width of 32 meters (105 feet), and a height of 58 meters (190 feet). TCG Istanbul boasts a top speed of around 21 knots and has a range of 9,000 nautical miles, enabling it to operate at sea for up to 50 days.