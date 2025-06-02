Taylor Swift buys back rights to old music

Taylor Swift buys back rights to old music

NEW YORK
Taylor Swift buys back rights to old music

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, who was locked in a feud with record executives since 2019 over ownership of her music, has bought back the rights to her entire back catalog, she said Friday.

"All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me," she wrote on her website, after years of disputes over her first six albums, a number of which she rerecorded to create copies she owns herself.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she wrote in the letter to her devoted followers.

"To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version."

Those records included the award-winning "Reputation" and "Taylor Swift."

Swift bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital, an LA investment firm, for an undisclosed amount.

The re-recording power move came in the wake of public sparring with industry mogul Scooter Braun, her one-time manager whose company had purchased her previous label and gained a majority stake in her early work.

He later sold Swift's master rights to the private equity company.

The situation left Swift publicly incensed: "I just feel that artists should own their work," she said in 2019.

"She's a vocal advocate for artists' rights," Ralph Jaccodine, a professor at the Berklee College of Music, told AFP previously. "She's built her own brand."

Before her public efforts to regain control of her work, Prince, George Michael, Jay-Z and Kanye West all also fought for control of their masters — one-of-a-kind source material that dictate how songs are reproduced and sold — but none had gone so far as to re-record them completely.

The queen of pop, whose recent nearly two-year-long, $2 billion Eras tour shattered records, said that she was "heartened by the conversations this saga has reignited within my industry."

Swift's lucrative tour which wrapped last year was a showbusiness sensation and will have helped offset the costs of buying back her catalog.

The 149 shows across the world typically clocked in at more than three hours long each.

Tour tickets sold for sometimes exorbitant prices and drew in millions of fans, along with many more who didn't get in and were willing to simply sing along from the parking lot.

"Every time a new artist tells me they negotiated to own their master recordings in their record contract because of this fight, I'm reminded of how important it was for all this to happen," Swift said in her letter.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

    Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

  2. UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

    UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

  3. Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

    Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

  4. Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

    Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

  5. Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May

    Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 2.8 percent in May
Recommended
Trabzon Museum reopens after eight-year restoration

Trabzon Museum reopens after eight-year restoration
Shadow becomes art in Banksy’s mural

Shadow becomes art in Banksy’s mural
Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales

Dua Lipa, public figures urge UK to end Israel arms sales
Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present

Exhibition brings Islamic civilization’s scientific past to present
Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration

Historic mosaic in ancient city undergoes restoration
Earthquake-damaged Şanlıurfa museum set to reopen within a year

Earthquake-damaged Şanlıurfa museum set to reopen within a year
WORLD UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

Britain announced it will build 12 new attack submarines as it was set to unveil Monday a major defense review to deal with "growing" Russian aggression and the changing nature of warfare.
ECONOMY Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Türkiye's exports increased 2.7 percent year-on-year to reach an all-time monthly record of $24.8 billion in May, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on June 2.  
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿