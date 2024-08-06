Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

ANKARA

The tax applied to goods purchased from abroad and sent via mail and cargo has been hiked between 66 percent to 100 percent, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 5.

Under the new decision, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the tax on goods coming from the European Union with a value not exceeding 30 euros has been increased from the previous 18 percent to 30 percent.

The tax rate on goods bought from other countries and delivered via mail and cargo was lifted from 30 percent to 60 percent.

The international fast shipping shopping limit was reduced from 150 euros to 30 euros.

The decision will enter into force after 15 days.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat recently told reporters that they were keeping a close eye on cheap shopping sites abroad.

“We had taken necessary measures and those steps would be announced shortly,” Bolat said on Aug. 5, responding to questions regarding cheap products sold especially on Chinese platforms.

In an interview with private broadcaster CNBC-e, particularly mentioned Chinese TEMU.

“We are closely following this site. You will see what actions we will take and those actions will be published in the Official Gazette,” he said.