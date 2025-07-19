Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks

Tatar reaffirms two-state path for Cyprus amid New York talks

Turkish Cyprus will continue building its future, the country's President Ersin Tatar said Friday, underlining that "there are two states" on the Eastern Mediterranean island.

“The existence of these two states has been a reality for 62 years. A solution based on the sovereignty of both peoples in Cyprus is possible,” Tatar told reporters following an informal meeting on Cyprus in New York.

Tatar said progress could be achieved in Cyprus “through cooperation between the two separate states. We are not avoiding dialogue, but we insist on sovereign equality."

He noted that the informal meeting did not constitute official negotiations, nor did it indicate a move in that direction, adding that their presence in New York was for cooperation, rather than formal talks.

Tatar criticized the EU for appointing a special envoy on Cyprus without consulting the Turkish Cypriot side. He said the bloc holds a biased stance and reaffirmed that Turkish Cypriots would only accept EU involvement if their sovereignty is recognized. “Otherwise, such representation is unacceptable," he said.

He added that they had met their obligations on matters related to cooperation agreed in Geneva and New York with the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, but said no consensus was reached on opening new border crossings due to the Greek Cypriot side’s stance.

Tatar described the Greek Cypriot side’s legal actions against individuals investing in properties in the Turkish Cyprus as a violation of international law and human rights, calling it an attack that is incompatible with goodwill.

He also emphasized that all negotiation processes were being conducted in consultation with Türkiye.

