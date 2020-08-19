Tanzanian student in Turkey graduates top of his class

  • August 19 2020 09:04:46

Tanzanian student in Turkey graduates top of his class

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Tanzanian student in Turkey graduates top of his class

A Tanzanian student who came to Turkey for university education has graduated first in his class with top honors.

Mudrik Muhammed Haji took his friend's advice and enrolled in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering bachelors program at Istanbul's Bahçeşehir University.

He graduated at the top of his class and received the university's "Golden Brain" award.

"I met people from many different cultures, and learned about their lifestyle, languages... had a great time as a student in Turkey," Haji told Anadolu Agency on Aug. 18. 

"I want to bring change in my country... hope my education will help me achieve that."

He thanked his family, friends, and staff at the Turkish university for their continued support all these years.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he returned to his home town, and his diploma and award were given to Elizabeth K. Kiondo, Tanzania's ambassador in Turkey, by the university's rector Şirin Karadeniz. The graduation ceremony was held online.



MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey seeks to soothe ties with Egypt on Libya

    Turkey seeks to soothe ties with Egypt on Libya

  2. Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

    Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

  3. Government plans to take new measures before schools re-open

    Government plans to take new measures before schools re-open

  4. Minister warns private schools on in-person education

    Minister warns private schools on in-person education

  5. Libya, Turkey, Qatar agree to boost Libyan army

    Libya, Turkey, Qatar agree to boost Libyan army
Recommended
Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

No one can hijack democracy: AKP spokesperson

No one can hijack democracy: AKP spokesperson
Turkish FM visits Venezuela to strengthen ties

Turkish FM visits Venezuela to strengthen ties

Fight against drying forests to be carried out with insects

Fight against drying forests to be carried out with insects
Fines to be levied for taking sand, clay from Lake Salda

Fines to be levied for taking sand, clay from Lake Salda
Minister warns private schools on in-person education

Minister warns private schools on in-person education
WORLD German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

The head of Germany's vaccines regulator said some groups of people living in Germany could be vaccinated early next year against the coronavirus that has killed almost 800,000 worldwide and wreaked havoc on the global economy.
ECONOMY Turkish defense giant Aselsan sees highest H1 profit

Turkish defense giant Aselsan sees highest H1 profit

Turkey's leading defense electronics firm Aselsan registered its highest first-half profit, hitting 1.8 billion Turkish lira ($285 million).
SPORTS Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Licenses issued for mining operations that cover 79 percent of the Kaz Mountains in the northwestern province of Çanakkale threaten the environment, according to a report from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA).