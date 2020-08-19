Tanzanian student in Turkey graduates top of his class

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

A Tanzanian student who came to Turkey for university education has graduated first in his class with top honors.

Mudrik Muhammed Haji took his friend's advice and enrolled in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering bachelors program at Istanbul's Bahçeşehir University.

He graduated at the top of his class and received the university's "Golden Brain" award.

"I met people from many different cultures, and learned about their lifestyle, languages... had a great time as a student in Turkey," Haji told Anadolu Agency on Aug. 18.

"I want to bring change in my country... hope my education will help me achieve that."

He thanked his family, friends, and staff at the Turkish university for their continued support all these years.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he returned to his home town, and his diploma and award were given to Elizabeth K. Kiondo, Tanzania's ambassador in Turkey, by the university's rector Şirin Karadeniz. The graduation ceremony was held online.





