Tanzania seeks Turkish support for electrifying 300 million Africans

Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo urged Türkiye on Thursday to support a project aimed at providing electricity to 300 million people across Africa by 2030.

“Many international and regional actors will be involved in this project. We invite the Turkish government and Turkish energy organizations to take part in the project,” Kombo told Anadolu.

Kombo said that in line with the decisions made at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit organized in cooperation with African countries, the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB), 300 million people across the continent will gain access to electricity within five years.

The summit was held in Dar es Salaam from Jan. 27-28.

"The energy summit was one of the most highly attended meetings among summits held across Africa to date. Nearly 20 heads of state and a high number of ministers participated. This is extremely important for the continent. It shows that heads of state are coming together on common issues," he said.

Highlighting that millions of people across Africa still lack electricity, Kombo said the summit resulted in joint decisions to ensure the continent gains access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy by 2030.

He also emphasized the diplomatic significance of the gathering for his country.

“This summit is an important indicator of how our diplomacy is evolving and gaining recognition,” he said. “These meetings are proof that our diplomatic efforts are bearing fruit.”

Türkiye’s role in renewable energy

East Africa expert Fatih Ilhan, who attended the summit, said the event saw the participation of not only world leaders but also numerous international media organizations and energy companies.

Ilhan noted that special awards were given to projects focused on recycling plastic waste and their contributions to energy.

He said that Turkish firms could implement smart villages with solar energy systems, wind turbines, or various recyclable energy projects.

"Our companies could share their expertise in factory filtration, carbon emissions and environmentally friendly energy solutions with African stakeholders," he said.

Ilhan also stressed that Türkiye’s experience in electricity production and leadership in renewable energy serve as examples for African countries.

“As one of the ambitious countries in the region, transferring our experience in energy production to Africa may be more feasible and faster compared to many other countries. Our social, cultural, economic and diplomatic ties are continuously improving,” he said.

Noting that the visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Türkiye last year gave momentum to relations between the two countries, he said: “Through mutual agreements, dialogue between businesspeople increased. For companies operating in the energy sector, Tanzania is opening its doors with this summit.”

