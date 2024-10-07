Tango, a three-minute romance

CENK ERDEM

Luciano Padovani, the director of Naturalis Labor Dance Company, which will take the stage in Istanbul this week, says tango is not just a dance but a romance brought to life through music and movement.

Naturalis Labor Dance Company, founded in 1988 by Luciano Padovani and Francesca Mosele, will be performing for the first time in Türkiye with their Tango Gala show.

Performed with eight distinguished tango dancers, who are very famous figures of the tango world, and accompanied by live music by the Tango Spleen quartet, the show will be at Istanbul’s Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall (CRR) on Oct. 10.

Ahead of the show, Luciano Padovani, the director of the company and the creator of the concept and choreography, gave an exclusive interview. Padovani describes tango in a very romantic light. “Tango is romance,” he says.

Q: How did your company get started on its tango journey?

Earlier this year, we started our tango project with some innovations, and I became passionate about the project. From the very first moment, I also started a deep research journey on tango and contemporary dance performances. In previous years, I have also prepared traditional tango performances, but I was always trying to add a different perspective with my directing side.

Q: How has your 12-year experience at Teatro alla Scala influenced your tango choreography?

The experience at Teatro alla Scala was very inspiring. I learned to understand the workings of the 'theater' and, above all, to lead many artists along this path. Working constantly with live music was especially valuable, particularly in shows like the Tango Gala, where the music is really the protagonist.

Q: What were the main elements you focused on when creating your show?

Every show has a different approach. For Tango Gala, I took two paths in our approach: my focus was to make musical choices that determine the rhythm and direction of a creation like Tango Gala, and also the artistic qualities of my dancers. In tango, the personalities and technical qualities of the dancers come out to a significant extent.

Q: How did you aim to capture the essence of authentic tango?

The essence of authentic tango is revealed through the interpretation of my dancers, my band and Tango Spleen Cuarteto. Their arrangements draw you into the milongas of Buenos Aires, making you feel the poetry of Borges and the smells of the city's neighborhoods. I selected both subtle and passionately captivating songs to engage the audience.

Q: How would you define tango as an art form?

Tango is a dance that was born as a social event, a dance of a couple. Today, we see it all over the world; in milongas and theaters. Tango music on stage gives the public an opportunity to experience this interaction. Tango music has reached everyone thanks to Astor Piazzolla, a unique performer and composer, among many others. However, we can say that it was Piazzolla’s music that gave the tango its definitive "artistic" approval.

Q: How do you describe the connection between tango, life and love?

Tango dancing means creating a close bond with the other. A tango proverb says: "El tango es un romance que dura tres minutos." Tango is a romance that lasts three minutes.

Q: How does the choreography help to express the emotional depth and passion of tango on stage?

The dancers’ movements on stage serve to underline, strengthen and embody the music. You feel the passion in every movement of the dance. A breath or a pause conveys powerful energy to the audience. The couple’s complicity reaches emotional depth and touches the audience.

Q: What are your thoughts on the energy and harmony between the eight-star tango dancers on stage?

They have strong personalities, but they are also dancers who prepare themselves for each other on stage. The connection grows; she steps away from the couple, but we still find her in harmony with others on stage.

Q: How do you feel about your first performance in Türkiye?

Excited! There is a large community of tango enthusiasts in Istanbul. I’m very curious how your audience will respond to this show.

Q: What kind of tango experience do you plan to offer the Turkish audience?

The audience will be able to watch a quality traditional tango show on stage, listening to the wonderful musical interpretations of Tango Spleen, one of Europe’s most well-known tango companies, which has been collaborating with me for years.

Q: How do you think that the music of the greatest composers like Piazzolla affects the emotional tone of the performance?

Piazzolla was a unique musician. His compositions are equally unique. The show will feature one of his most famous works, though I won’t reveal which one.