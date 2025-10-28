Talks between Pakistan, Afghanistan hit impasse in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have hit an impasse in Istanbul after three days of negotiations, with state media in both countries on Oct. 28 blaming each other for the failure to reach a deal while efforts by Türkiye were still underway to end the deadlock.

The Istanbul talks are part of a broader diplomatic push to ease months of heightened tension between Islamabad and Kabul over cross-border attacks and militant safe havens — issues that have strained relations since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan four years ago.

Delegations from the two neighbors remain in Türkiye, but it was not immediately clear whether a fourth day of talks would be held.

Pakistan Television early on Oct. 28 reported that Turkish officials and several other countries are working to preserve the ceasefire agreed on Oct. 19 in Doha after the first round of negotiations.

The agreement followed deadly cross-border clashes that killed dozens of soldiers, militants and civilians on both sides.

Three Pakistani security officials told The Associated Press that there is a deadlock in the talks in Istanbul over the reluctance of Kabul in accepting what they described as Pakistan’s logical and legitimate demands about assurances that Afghan soil not be used against Pakistan.

They said the host country was trying to end the deadlock so that the final round of the talks can resume as soon as possible.

According to the Pakistani officials, the Taliban delegation was “not fully willing” to accept Pakistan’s proposals and continued to seek guidance from Kabul before making decisions.

Afghanistan-controlled media RTA made similar accusations against the Pakistani side, saying Kabul “made every effort to hold constructive talks,” but that the “Pakistani side does not seem to have this intention.”

As the latest round of the talks was underway in Türkiye, U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 26 pledged to help resolve the crisis between the two neighbors very quickly.

The recent fighting prompted Qatar to host the initial round of talks, which produced a ceasefire that both sides say is still holding despite the stalemate in Istanbul.