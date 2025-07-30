Taliban sends Afghan workers to Qatar to ease unemployment

ISLAMABAD
The Taliban are exporting Afghan workers to fill jobs in the Gulf nation of Qatar to ease unemployment in Afghanistan, and say talks are underway to send labor to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Türkiye and Russia.

Registration opened on July 29 for 2,000 skilled professionals in areas including hospitality, food and beverage, and engineering to go to Qatar under the new program. Applicants from all 34 Afghan provinces can submit their work experience and credentials before being assessed for eligibility.

The registration launch follows the forced returns of at least 1.5 million Afghans from neighboring countries, notably Iran and Pakistan, at a time of significant economic and humanitarian difficulty.

Aid agencies have warned of pressure on local services, as well as dramatically reduced flows of money flowing into the country in the form of remittances from people working abroad.

Acting Labor Minister Abdul Manan Omari described the labor export program as a “significant and foundational step.” He said talks also were under way with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Türkiye and Russia.

"We are committed to sending skilled, semi-skilled, and professional workers to these countries in the future as well," Omari said on July 28 on the social platform X.

“We are committed to the protection of Afghan workers’ legal rights and safety abroad. Our goal is to prevent illegal migration and uphold the dignity and honor of Afghan workers."

