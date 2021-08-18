Taliban pledge to be ’different’, as Afghans flee

  • August 18 2021 09:08:00

Taliban pledge to be ’different’, as Afghans flee

KABUL
Taliban pledge to be ’different’, as Afghans flee

The Taliban have offered a pledge of reconciliation, vowing no revenge against opponents and to respect women’s rights in a "different" rule of Afghanistan from two decades ago.

The announcements came on Aug. 17 night shortly after the return to Afghanistan of their co-founder, crowning the group’s astonishing comeback after being ousted by a U.S.-led invasion in 2001.

With huge concerns globally about the Taliban’s brutal human rights record - and tens of thousands of Afghans still trying to flee the country - they held their first press conference from Kabul.

"All those in the opposite side are pardoned from A to Z," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told foreign and local reporters, revealing his identity for the first time.

"We will not seek revenge."

Mujahid said the new regime would be "positively different" from their 1996-2001 stint, which was infamous for deaths by stoning, girls being banned from school and women from working in contact with men.

"If the question is based on ideology, and beliefs, there is no difference... but if we calculate it based on experience, maturity, and insight, no doubt there are many differences," Mujahid told reporters.

He also said they were "committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam", without offering specifics.

A spokesman for the group in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, told Britain’s Sky News that women would not be required to wear the all-covering burqa, but did not say what attire would be acceptable.

Nevertheless, Afghans and foreigners continued to flee the country, with US and other nations stepping up evacuation airlifts from Kabul airport.

Desperate scenes from the airport at the start of the week have created searing images of Afghans terrified of the Taliban, and a diminished United States unable to protect them.

Some footage showed hundreds of people running alongside a U.S. Air Force plane as it rolled down the runway, with some clinging to the side of it.

The United Nations Human Rights Council announced on Tuesday it would hold a special session on Afghanistan next week to address the "serious human rights concerns" under the Taliban.

President Joe Biden’s administration gave a non-committal response to the Taliban’s pledges of tolerance.

"If the Taliban says they are going to respect the rights of their citizens, we will be looking for them to uphold that statement and make good on that statement," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Russia and China have quickly signalled their willingness to work with the Taliban.

Russia said Tuesday that the Taliban’s initial assurances had been a "positive signal" and that the militants were behaving in a "civilised manner".

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder and deputy leader of the Taliban, arrived back in Afghanistan on Tuesday night.

He chose to touch down in Afghanistan’s second biggest city Kandahar -- the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace and capital during their first time in power.

He arrived from Qatar, where he has spent months leading talks with the United States and then Afghan peace negotiators.

Footage released by pro-Taliban media showed crowds gathering around Baradar at the airport, pumping their fists in the air and chanting in celebration.

But for those fearing reprisals from the Taliban, the emotions were opposite.

"Sometimes I stand in front of the window and I think about how I got here and how I’m lucky that I’m not in Afghanistan now," Afghan human rights researcher Mohammad Ehsan Saadat, who fled his home country with his family, told AFP in Canada.

In Kabul, some shops have reopened and traffic is on the streets, but schools remain closed and tensions are still high.
"The fear is there," said a shopkeeper who asked not to be named after reopening his store.

TURKEY Turkey to wait for inter-Afghan talks for decision on Kabul airport: Minister

Turkey to wait for inter-Afghan talks for decision on Kabul airport: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  2. Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

    Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

  3. NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

    NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

  4. Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

    Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

    Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM
Recommended
’Fierce’ French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez

’Fierce’ French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez
Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five
Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul
Bezos sues NASA over its deal with SpaceX

Bezos sues NASA over its deal with SpaceX
Swiss researchers declare new record for exact pi figure

Swiss researchers declare new record for exact pi figure
Desperate search after Haiti quake as storm threatens

Desperate search after Haiti quake as storm threatens
WORLD ’Fierce’ French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez

’Fierce’ French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez

French firefighters battled to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez on Aug. 17, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes comprehensive free trade pacts to boost exports

Turkey eyes comprehensive free trade pacts to boost exports

Turkey has been building a new generation of comprehensive free trade agreements (FTAs) ​​that include services, investments and public procurement in order to increase exports, strengthen the competitiveness of the industry and attract foreign capital, the country’s trade minister said on Aug. 17. 
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.