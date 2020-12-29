Taking advantage of pandemic, local man turns wood pieces into toys

VAN

A local man living in the eastern province of Van’s İpekyolu district turns wood pieces that he finds anywhere on streets or in nearby surroundings into toys and presents them to the kids in his neighborhood.



İrfan Orhan, a 61-year-old citizen, is one of those who had to lock themselves up in their homes due to the pandemic, but he was able to use his free time effectively during this period.



Orhan, who transformed a part of his garden into a workshop, designs wooden toys for his grandkids and children in the neighborhood where he lives.



He carries the branches of pine, hornbeam, juniper and plane trees that he collects from the forest and brings them to his home garden.



Carving the wood pieces into toys, Orhan presents his handcrafted products as a work of art to those around him and his grandkids.



“People think toys are just made of plastic. I am against this understanding. I have six grandchildren, and I don’t buy any plastic toys for them. My grandchildren liked the toys I made,” Orhan said.



Painting the toys with a mixture of beeswax and olive oil, Orhan is pleased to use the time he had to spend at home due to the pandemic in this way.