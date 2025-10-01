Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

TAIPEI
Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

Taiwan "will not agree" to making 50 percent of its semiconductors in the United States, the island's lead tariff negotiator said yesterday, as Washington pressures Taipei to produce more chips on U.S. soil.

"I want to clarify that this is the U.S.'s idea. Our negotiation team has never made a 50-50 commitment to a chip split," Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun told reporters in Taipei.

"Please be rest assured that we did not discuss this issue this time, and we will not agree to such a condition," she said.

Cheng made the remarks after returning from Washington where she said negotiations over U.S. tariffs on Taiwanese shipments "made some progress."

Taiwan is struggling to finalise a tariff deal with Washington, after President Donald Trump's administration imposed a temporary 20 percent levy that has alarmed the island's manufacturers.

Soaring demand for AI-related technology has fuelled Taiwan's trade surplus with the United States and put it in Trump's crosshairs.

More than 70 percent of Taiwan's exports to the United States are information and communications technology, which includes chips, the cabinet said in a statement yesterday.

In a bid to avoid the tariffs, Taipei has pledged to increase investment in the United States, buy more of its energy and increase its own defence spending to more than three percent of gross domestic product.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

    Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

  2. Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

  3. US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

    US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

  4. Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'

    Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'

  5. Fidan pays visits to Saudi, UAE amid Gaza peace plan

    Fidan pays visits to Saudi, UAE amid Gaza peace plan
Recommended
Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 3.2 percent in September

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 3.2 percent in September
Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows

Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows
Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices

Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices
Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader

Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader
General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans
WORLD US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

United States Marines will hold a joint training exercise in the Panamanian jungle with local security forces to "strengthen regional security," Panama's government said as tensions rise between nearby Venezuela and Washington.
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation edged up in September buoyed by energy costs, official data showed Wednesday, reinforcing expectations the European Central Bank will not make further interest rate cuts this year.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿