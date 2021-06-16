TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

ISTANBUL

Turkey-U.S. Business Council (TAİK) chair Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ has hailed “the mutual understanding for common interests” expressed by the Turkish and U.S. presidents in their meeting in Brussels on June 14.



“Aiming at strengthening economic and military relations with allies, particularly those in the European Union and NATO, U.S. President Joe Biden has set a framework for a strategically important new roadmap,” said Yalçındağ in a written statement on June 15.



“This framework indicates that a new story is being written on the global political arena. Being the second-largest military power in NATO and having a strong presence among the world’s largest economies, Turkey is poised to become prominent as one of the most important players in this story,” he added.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Biden have approached each other in good faith with the intent of “acting together for common interests despite disagreements,” the TAİK head noted.



Leaving behind deadlocks and taking constructive steps based on good sense raises expectations, Yalçındağ underlined.



“As the TAİK, we believe that the fundamental ground of this relationship will be increasing economic and trade ties with the United States,” he said, vowing to continue efforts to support bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and industry.



Yalçındağ also noted that Biden reversed many policies of former President Donald Trump but maintained a “hawkish” policy against China’s growing economic and political influence.



Erdoğan and Biden held their first in-person meeting after the latter came to power in January on the sidelines of the NATO Summit. The two men talked firstly in a face-to-face meeting and then with their delegations.