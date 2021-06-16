TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

  • June 16 2021 12:26:00

TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

ISTANBUL
TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

Turkey-U.S. Business Council (TAİK) chair Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ has hailed “the mutual understanding for common interests” expressed by the Turkish and U.S. presidents in their meeting in Brussels on June 14.

“Aiming at strengthening economic and military relations with allies, particularly those in the European Union and NATO, U.S. President Joe Biden has set a framework for a strategically important new roadmap,” said Yalçındağ in a written statement on June 15.

“This framework indicates that a new story is being written on the global political arena. Being the second-largest military power in NATO and having a strong presence among the world’s largest economies, Turkey is poised to become prominent as one of the most important players in this story,” he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Biden have approached each other in good faith with the intent of “acting together for common interests despite disagreements,” the TAİK head noted.

Leaving behind deadlocks and taking constructive steps based on good sense raises expectations, Yalçındağ underlined.

“As the TAİK, we believe that the fundamental ground of this relationship will be increasing economic and trade ties with the United States,” he said, vowing to continue efforts to support bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and industry.

Yalçındağ also noted that Biden reversed many policies of former President Donald Trump but maintained a “hawkish” policy against China’s growing economic and political influence.

Erdoğan and Biden held their first in-person meeting after the latter came to power in January on the sidelines of the NATO Summit. The two men talked firstly in a face-to-face meeting and then with their delegations.

TAIK,

TURKEY Antalya to see high turnout in upcoming international meetings: FM

Antalya to see high turnout in upcoming international meetings: FM

MOST POPULAR

  1. Businessman lands helicopter on public beach, drawing public anger

    Businessman lands helicopter on public beach, drawing public anger

  2. Turkey mulling plans for third vaccine dose

    Turkey mulling plans for third vaccine dose

  3. Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

    Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

  4. Acute phase of pandemic nearing end in Turkey, says health minister

    Acute phase of pandemic nearing end in Turkey, says health minister

  5. Heavy rain causes flash floods in Istanbul

    Heavy rain causes flash floods in Istanbul
Recommended
TurkStream gas flow to halt for annual maintenance

TurkStream gas flow to halt for annual maintenance
Central banks of Turkey, China expand swap agreement

Central banks of Turkey, China expand swap agreement

Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister

Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister
Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties

'Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties'
Green hydrogen could be new player in Turkey’s exports to Europe

Green hydrogen could be new player in Turkey’s exports to Europe
Turkeys budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May

Turkey's budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May
WORLD Israel carries out airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israel carries out airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes early on June 16 on positions in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. 

ECONOMY TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

TAİK appreciates results of Erdoğan-Biden meeting

Turkey-U.S. Business Council (TAİK) chair Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ has hailed “the mutual understanding for common interests” expressed by the Turkish and U.S. presidents in their meeting in Brussels on June 14.

SPORTS Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

Fenerbahçe announced on June 15 that Serdar Dursun has moved to the Turkish football club.