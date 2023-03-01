‘Table of Six’ to convene to discuss presidential candidate

‘Table of Six’ to convene to discuss presidential candidate

ANKARA
‘Table of Six’ to convene to discuss presidential candidate

Leaders of the six opposition parties will convene on March 2 with the agenda of their presidential nominee in the upcoming elections.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and İyi (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener had a bilateral meeting on Feb. 27 amid expectations for the opposition parties to determine their presidential candidate.

“On March 2, the Nation Alliance will determine the 13th president and we will share this with our nation as soon as this becomes common,” İYİ Party Spokesperson Kürşat Zorlu told reporters after the meeting.

The Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the CHP, İYİ Party, the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party and the Future Party have pledged to introduce a “strengthened parliamentary system.”

The six opposition parties recently stated that they will act as Nation Alliance for the upcoming elections in 2023.

CHP Chair Kılıçdaroğlu, İYİ Party leader Akşener, Democracy and Progress Party Chair Ali Babacan, Future Party Chair Ahmet Davutoğlu and Democrat Party Chair Gültekin Uysal will be hosted by Felicity Party Chair Temel Karamollaoğlu on March 2.

Among the names publicly debated for the opposition’s presidential candidate were CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu, the CHP Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and CHP’s Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş.

However, a court ruling for İmamoğlu risks his candidacy. A Turkish court sentenced İmamoğlu to 2 years and 7 months in prison on Dec. 14 on charges of insulting members of Türkiye’s Supreme Electoral Council. The court convicted İmamoğlu of the charge and also imposed a political ban that could lead to him being removed from office.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE İYİ party leader says quake victims will show their will at polls

İYİ party leader says quake victims will show their will at polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ party leader says quake victims will show their will at polls

    İYİ party leader says quake victims will show their will at polls

  2. ‘Table of Six’ to convene to discuss presidential candidate

    ‘Table of Six’ to convene to discuss presidential candidate

  3. Türkiye to launch national ‘risk shield’ project

    Türkiye to launch national ‘risk shield’ project

  4. Erdoğan indicates elections to be held on May 14

    Erdoğan indicates elections to be held on May 14

  5. Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

    Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster
Recommended
İYİ party leader says quake victims will show their will at polls

İYİ party leader says quake victims will show their will at polls
Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics
Kılıçdaroğlu, Akşener talk ahead of key alliance meeting on presidential candidacy

Kılıçdaroğlu, Akşener talk ahead of key alliance meeting on presidential candidacy
Time to resolve refugee problem: Akşener

Time to resolve refugee problem: Akşener
CHP leader vows to ban house sales to foreigners for five years

CHP leader vows to ban house sales to foreigners for five years
Main opposition leader vows to build new order

Main opposition leader vows to build new order
WORLD FBI director says Covid most likely caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday his agency believes the Covid-19 pandemic was "most likely" caused by an incident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

ECONOMY White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

The White House on Feb. 27 gave federal agencies 30 days to purge Chinese-owned video-snippet sharing app TikTok from all government-issued devices, setting a deadline to comply with a ban ordered by the U.S. Congress.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.