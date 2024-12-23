Syria's territorial integrity 'non-negotiable,' Fidan says

DAMASCUS

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, emphasized on Dec. 22 that Syria’s territorial integrity is “non-negotiable” and reiterated there is no place for the PKK/YPG terror group in the country.

“This is not the time to wait and see; we must act,” Fidan stated during a joint press conference with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Syria’s new administration, held in Damascus.

“The territorial integrity of Syria is non-negotiable. The PKK/YPG is occupying Syrian lands and exploiting its natural resources. The group must dissolve itself immediately.”

Fidan praised the Syrian people’s determination to confront the PKK/YPG, describing their resilience as a key factor in reclaiming their nation’s sovereignty.

He expressed hope that his visit would encourage other countries to engage with Syria’s new administration and called on Arab nations and the global community to support the country’s normalization process.

Fidan noted that with the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Syria has entered a new chapter. Assad, who had ruled for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8 after anti-regime forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, captured Damascus in a swift 12-day offensive.

The collapse of the Ba’ath Party regime, in power since 1963, created a power vacuum that the PKK/YPG has sought to exploit.

“Syria’s darkest period is behind it. Better days lie ahead,” Fidan remarked, emphasizing that the future will be determined by the Syrian people.

Fidan credited the Syrian people for toppling Assad’s regime. “This victory is yours alone, achieved through your sacrifices,” he said.

He urged the international community to lift sanctions on Syria, which he described as critical for reconstruction and the safe return of displaced Syrians.

“The lifting of sanctions, Syria’s normalization and the establishment of security are essential for creating conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees,” he said.

Türkiye, he added, along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will remain steadfast in its support for Syria and its people.

Fidan also condemned recent Israeli actions, describing them as attempts to exploit Syria’s instability. “It is absolutely unacceptable for Israel to seize Syrian territories during this critical period. We call on Tel Aviv to respect Syria’s sovereignty and for the international community to address Israel’s unlawful actions,” he said.

Ahmad al-Sharaa highlighted Türkiye’s unwavering support for Syria during its transitional period. He stressed the importance of forming a strong government, ensuring all arms remain under state control, and dismantling armed groups, including the PKK/YPG.

Al-Sharaa underscored the significance of Türkiye-Syria relations in political, economic and social spheres, describing Türkiye as a “friendly country.”

Fidan also commented on U.S. policy towards the region and said that Trump knows better than to continue Washington's backing for the PKK/YPG over supporting the security needs of its NATO ally Türkiye.

“For America, the choice netween Türkiye and a terrorist organization like PKK is a straightforward calculation,” Fidan said.