Syria’s new leader says no tolerance for terror groups threatening Türkiye

DAMASCUS

Syria will not permit any terrorist organization within its borders to jeopardize Türkiye’s security, new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has stated.

“We have no tolerance for foreign armed groups, particularly those posing a threat to Türkiye,” al-Sharaa declared during an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber released late on Jan. 23.

Referring to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, he added that “Syria cannot allow armed factions to menace a nation like Türkiye, which has extended a welcoming hand to Syrians and provided them with vital assistance.”

“Syria unequivocally declares that it will take all necessary measures to safeguard Türkiye’s borders.”

PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, with Ankara categorizing YPG in the same vein. However, Washington continues to collaborate with YPG-affiliated forces in northern Syria under the pretext of combating the ISIL terrorist group — an issue that remains one of the central points of contention between Ankara and Washington.

Al-Sharaa further underscored the discontent among Kurdish and Arab tribes in the region over YPG’s presence.

Following the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime last month, Syria’s administration called for the disarmament of all armed factions and their integration under the Defense Ministry. Nonetheless, YPG rebuffed this proposal, seeking to maintain a separate bloc and autonomous force under the ministry’s umbrella.

Al-Sharaa similarly warned of the persistent risk of Syria’s fragmentation if YPG/PKK fails to lay down its arms.

“We are committed to exploring all diplomatic channels and granting time for a peaceful resolution. Syria’s territorial integrity remains an inviolable red line for us,” he stated.

He revealed that he had invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to visit Syria and expressed plans for forthcoming visits to Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Sharaa also hinted that Syria might seek Türkiye’s assistance in combating ISIL and other terrorist elements still entrenched within its borders, adding that ISIL rejects every proposed resolution.