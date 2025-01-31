Syria’s new leader outlines roadmap for unity, civil peace

DAMASCUS

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has outlined a roadmap for the country’s future following the fall of the regime in his first televised speech after being appointed as the interim president.



His plans include the formation of two committees, one to select a smaller parliament and another to prepare for a national dialogue conference, along with the creation of a comprehensive transitional government.



“I stand before you today after 54 days of our collective liberation — Syria’s liberation from the shackles of a criminal regime that had burdened us for decades,” Sharaa said, referring to the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Sharaa, who was appointed interim president a day earlier for an unspecified transitional period, vowed to preserve "civil peace" and Syria's territorial unity.

“I speak to you today not as a ruler, but as a servant to our wounded nation, determined to achieve Syria’s unity and revival,” Sharaa said.

This is a transitional phase, part of a political process requiring the genuine participation of all Syrians, both at home and abroad, to build a future based on freedom and dignity, without exclusion or marginalization, he noted.

“In the coming days, we will announce the preparatory committee for the national dialogue conference, which will serve as a direct platform for discussions and consultations to hear diverse views on our upcoming political agenda.”



Sharaa said that his administration would focus on forming “a comprehensive transitional government that represents Syria’s diversity, including men, women and youth, to rebuild the country’s institutions until free and fair elections can take place.”



Sharaa also committed to issuing a "constitutional declaration" to serve as a "legal reference" during the country's transition, following the suspension of the old constitution.

He also vowed to "pursue the criminals who shed Syrian blood and committed massacres and crimes", whether they were in Syria or abroad, and to establish "real transitional justice" after Bashar al-Assad's fall.

The speech followed a visit by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who emphasized the "urgent need" to form an inclusive government during a meeting with Sharaa, according to the Qatari royal court.

The emir's trip to Damascus was the first by a head of state since Islamist-led rebels seized power less than two months ago. It also follows a visit by Qatar's prime minister this month.