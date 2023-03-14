Syrian Turkmen demand regime change through political process

Syrian Turkmen demand regime change through political process

Sevil Erkuş- ANKARA
Syrian Turkmen demand regime change through political process

A regime change in Syria through a planned transition process, which envisages elections and a new constitution, is required for a political solution in the country, Syrian Turkmen Assembly Chair Mehmet Türkhan said on March 13.

Thanks to the Astana process, Syrian Turkmen are not in hot conflict with the regime forces, but minor confrontations are inevitable from time to time, Türkhan told a group of journalists in the capital Ankara.

According to Türkhan, the number of Turkmen in Syria is nearly 4 million. Some of the Syrian Turkmen had to leave their villages in Syria over regime bombardment and settled in the Turkish army-controlled region, in the military zones of Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, he noted.

“Turkmen will return to their lands, but a change of regime is a must,” he underlined.

Asked about the number of Syrian Turkmen refugees in Türkiye that returned to their homeland in Syria, Türkhan said the numbers were limited.

Türkhan emphasized they were confident that Ankara will preserve the interests of Syrian Turkmen in the process of its new dialogue with Damascus.

“Türkiye is an independent country. It can negotiate with whomever it wants. But Türkiye will not be involved in anything that will undermine the rights of the Turkmen,” he stated.

Expressing confidence in the Turkish government’s new demarche with the Syrian regime for the normalization process between Ankara and Damascus, Türkhan expressed suspicion over the Iranian involvement in political processes regarding Syria.

“We have never made peace with Iran. Iran is a great danger to that region. They want to control the entire area. It’s been said that Iran wants to grow the Shiite crescent. Whereas Iran is targeting the full moon there,” Türkhan said.

The sixth Ordinary General Assembly meeting of the Syrian Turkmen Assembly was convened in December last year and Mehmet Türkhan was elected as the president of the new Turkmen Assembly.

Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

  2. CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

    CHP leader calls on gov’t for incentives in quake-hit provinces

  3. Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

    Buildings in Malataya heavily ruined from inside after quakes

  4. Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

    Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

  5. People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls

    People’s Alliance in talks with parties for cooperation in polls
Recommended
Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish, Greek top diplomats discuss ties over phone
Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın

Linking F-16s sale with Nordic states’ NATO bids ‘illogical’: Kalın
Quartet meeting on Syria to be held in Moscow on March 15-16

Quartet meeting on Syria to be held in Moscow on March 15-16
Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties

Türkiye welcomes Riyadh, Tehran decision to restore ties
EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20
Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough

Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough
WORLD North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, Pyongyang's second launch in three days and the first since South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in five years.

ECONOMY Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi unveils new airline to compete with Gulf rivals

Saudi Arabia announced on March 12 the creation of a new national airline, part of a plan to turn Riyadh into a global aviation hub rivalling regional leaders like Dubai and Doha.

SPORTS Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye wins Three-Cushion World Cup

Türkiye’s national billiard team defeated Sweden in the final of the UMB World Three-Cushion Championship for National Teams, achieving this success for the third time in a row.