Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

DAMASCUS

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian city of Sweida on the night of July 17, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.

Syria's state-run SANA said "Israeli occupation aircraft carried out a raid on the outskirts of Sweida city."

Syrian forces had withdrawn from Sweida earlier on July 17 after deadly clashes with Druze fighters accompanied by Israeli strikes and diplomatic pressure to retreat from the area.