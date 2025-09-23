Syrian leader meets Rubio as country's isolation eases further

Syrian leader meets Rubio as country's isolation eases further

NEW YORK
Syrian leader meets Rubio as countrys isolation eases further

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met on Sept. 22 with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York, expanding relations with the West and further easing his country's isolation as he becomes Syria's first leader to take part in a U.N. high-level meeting in nearly 60 years.

 

The last time a Syrian head of state attended the U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders was in 1967 — before the 50-year rule of the Assad family dynasty. A lightning insurgent offensive led by al-Sharaa ousted Bashar al-Assad in last December and brought nearly 14 years of civil war to an end.

 

Since then, Sharaa has sought to restore ties with Arab countries and the West. The rebel group he formerly led, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was previously designated by the United States as a foreign terrorist group.

 

President Donald Trump's administration has erased that designation and eased sanctions long imposed on Syria in a bid to ensure the country becomes a stable player in the Middle East following its global isolation under Assad.

 

Rubio “underscored this opportunity for Syria to build a stable and sovereign nation following President Trump’s historic announcement earlier this year on sanctions relief for the Syrian people,” the State Department said in a statement.

 

“They discussed ongoing counterterrorism efforts, efforts to locate missing Americans, and the importance of Israel-Syria relations in achieving greater regional security,” the department said.

 

However, Sharaa again expressed doubt that Syria would join the Abraham Accords, which saw several Arab states normalize relations with Israel during Trump's first term. That is even as Syria is in talks with the U.S. and Israel over a potential security arrangement that could be finalized as early as this week.

 

However, some sanctions remain, and the State Department had to waive Assad-era visa restrictions on Syria for al-Sharaa and his delegation so they could participate in the U.N. meeting of world leaders, which kicked off yesterday.

 

Sharaa urged the United States to remove the remaining sanctions, saying Syria needs help as it comes out of war and crisis.

 

“The Syrian people should not be killed another time through the sanctions,” he said. “The Syrian people love work. Lift the sanctions, and don’t worry about them.”

 

He also met in New York with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Gregory Meeks, ranking Democrats on the foreign relations committees.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

  2. Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

    Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

  3. Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

    Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

  4. Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies

    Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies

  5. Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US

    Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN
Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece
Saudi Arabias grand mufti dies

Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies
Irans supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US

Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US
Germanys Merz rejects claims he is slowing green shift

Germany's Merz rejects claims he is slowing green shift
14 killed, 152 missing in Taiwan after barrier lake burst

14 killed, 152 missing in Taiwan after barrier lake burst
Russia vows to press on in Ukraine, rejects Trump jibe

Russia vows to press on in Ukraine, rejects Trump jibe
WORLD Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, discussed bilateral relations and Baku's normalization process with Yerevan on Sept. 23 at the U.N. headquarters in New York.  
ECONOMY BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Tuesday that BOTAŞ, Türkiye's state-owned pipeline company, has signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with global energy firm Mercuria, covering about 70 billion cubic meters, alongside a preliminary deal with Woodside Energy.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿