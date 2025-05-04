Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

DAMASCUS
Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian public security forces have deployed in the town of Ashrafieh Sahnaya in the southwestern part of Damascus, state news agency SANA said on May 3.

The deployment aims to maintain security and reinforce stability in the area, the agency said, adding that life has returned to normal in nearby Jaramana.

The move follows security tensions last week in both Ashrafieh Sahnaya and Jaramana, areas with significant Druze populations.

An unrest was reportedly sparked by the circulation of an audio recording attributed to a member of the Druze community, which allegedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad, triggering protests and violence that left civilian and security personnel casualties.

The Syrian government blamed the violence on armed outlaw groups attempting to incite chaos and sectarian strife.

In response, security forces worked closely with local Druze leaders and dignitaries to restore calm.

Last week, the Israeli army carried out an airstrike near the presidential palace in the Syrian capital.

Israeli officials claimed the strike was a message against the presence of armed groups near southern Damascus and any potential threat to the Druze community.

The attack came hours after prominent Druze community leaders released a video reaffirming their "commitment to Syria’s unity and rejecting any form of division or separatism."

Observers said the strike seeks to exploit sectarian divisions, especially within the Druze community, to justify intervention and push for fragmentation.

The Druze religious sect is a minority group that began as a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam. More than half of the roughly 1 million Druze worldwide live in Syria.

Most of the other Druze live in Lebanon and Israel, including in the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War and annexed in 1981. In Syria, they largely live in the southern Sweida province and some suburbs of Damascus, mainly in Jaramana and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya to the south.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

    Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

  2. Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport

    Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport

  3. Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

    Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

  4. Greek top diplomat 'optimist' over ties with Türkiye

    Greek top diplomat 'optimist' over ties with Türkiye

  5. Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief

    Önder laid to rest amid outpouring of grief
Recommended
Houthi missile hits near Israels main airport

Houthi missile hits near Israel's main airport
Maldives president holds record 15-hour press conference

Maldives president holds record 15-hour press conference
Australian PM basks in win, vows orderly gov’t

Australian PM basks in win, vows 'orderly' gov’t
UK far right sets sights high after election wins

UK far right sets sights high after election wins
Israel calls up tens of thousands of reservists for Gaza offensive

Israel calls up tens of thousands of reservists for Gaza offensive
Gaza journalists demand protection on World Press Freedom Day

Gaza journalists demand protection on World Press Freedom Day
WORLD Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas

Syrian public security forces have deployed in the town of Ashrafieh Sahnaya in the southwestern part of Damascus, state news agency SANA said on May 3.

ECONOMY Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

Banking sector’s net profit up 35 percent to $5.7 billion

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in the January-March period totaled 216.11 billion Turkish Liras ($5.72 billion), the country's banking watchdog said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿