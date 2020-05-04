Syrian baby brought to Turkey for medical treatment

  • May 04 2020 09:32:00

Syrian baby brought to Turkey for medical treatment

IDLIB- Anadolu Agency
Syrian baby brought to Turkey for medical treatment

A Syrian baby suffering from an eye illness was brought to Turkey for medical treatment on May 3. 

Baby Yusuf was born with a blood gland on his eye at one of the refugee camps where displaced Syrians are living in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

He has a risk to lose his one eye due to illness.

Hatay Governorship in southeastern Turkey took action to bring the baby and his mother after learning his situation through Anadolu Agency’s news story.

Baby Yusuf and his mother Vefa Rammud was taken to Mustafa Kemal University Research and Training Hospital in Hatay.

“My son came to Turkey for medical treatment. I hope he will get well soon and begin to see and walk as other children,” the mother said.

“I thank the Turkish Government and Hatay Governorship,” she said, adding her gratitude for their help.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

Syria's Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent
attacks inside the zone.

Besides civilian casualties and influx of asylum seekers along the Turkey borders, the breach recently led to the martyrdom of 34 Turkish soldiers.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

    Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

  2. Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

    Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

    Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000
Recommended
Turkey evacuates over 122 nationals from West Africa

Turkey evacuates over 122 nationals from West Africa
Turkey delivers Somalia medical aid to tackle virus

Turkey delivers Somalia medical aid to tackle virus
Turkey lifts 3-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

Turkey lifts 3-day coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

Virus may have multiplier effect on Turkeys security challenges

Virus may have multiplier effect on Turkey's security challenges
Turkey will continue to help its allies fight virus: Communications director

Turkey will continue to help its allies fight virus: Communications director
Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces
WORLD COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

Hundreds of people are rolling up their sleeves in countries across the world to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19, spurring hope maybe unrealistic that an end to the pandemic may arrive sooner than anticipated.

ECONOMY Purchasing Managers Index at 33.4 in April

Purchasing Managers' Index at 33.4 in April

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 33.4 in April, according to a monthly business survey on May 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 