Syria welcomes US move to scrap sanctions, eyes stronger ties

DAMASCUS

Syria hailed the U.S. Treasury's decision to remove the country from its sanctions lists on Monday, calling it a positive step that could ease humanitarian and economic hardships.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move "represents a positive development in the right direction, which will directly reflect on the humanitarian and economic conditions of the Syrian people and contribute to facilitating trade and financial movement and lifting restrictions on U.S. exports to Syria, thus alleviating the suffering of citizens and opening new horizons for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries."

It added that the timing, coinciding with a U.S. congressional delegation's visit to Damascus, signals a fresh start in relations built on mutual respect and dialogue

.President Ahmad al-Sharaa met the delegation, led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Joe Wilson, along with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack.The talks, attended by Syria's defense, interior, and social affairs ministers, focused on bolstering ties and exploring cooperation opportunities.

The ministry noted growing U.S. congressional support for fully lifting sanctions, including repealing the Caesar Act by year's end.

"President al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation for the efforts made in Congress in this regard, stressing that these simultaneous developments, between the lifting of restrictions and sanctions on the one hand, and the official visits on the other, constitute a continuation of a practical and realistic path that serves the interests of the Syrian people and enhances security and stability in the region," the statement said.

Syria reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue with international partners based on sovereignty and mutual respect to promote stability and prosperity.

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) confirmed the sanctions' removal, effective Tuesday, ending measures imposed since 2004 and expanded during the conflict.

This follows the Assad regime's fall last December and President Trump's June executive order directing the sanctions' termination.OFAC stated it was delisting the Syrian Sanctions Regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations due to the ended national emergency and U.S. policy shifts toward Syria.

In separate talks, President al-Sharaa discussed regional developments and ways to boost U.S. cooperation with Envoy Barrack, per a presidency statement.

The visit aligns with Trump's order, paving the way for renewed economic and political links amid Syria's recovery.

The U.N. Development Programme estimates the war has cost Syria $800 billion since 2011, halving GDP and pushing poverty from 33% to 90%.About 75% of Syrians require humanitarian aid in areas like health, education, jobs, food, water, energy, and shelter.

Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia last December after nearly 25 years in power, ending the Baath regime since 1963. Al-Sharaa formed a transitional administration in January.