Syria welcomes US move to scrap sanctions, eyes stronger ties

Syria welcomes US move to scrap sanctions, eyes stronger ties

DAMASCUS
Syria welcomes US move to scrap sanctions, eyes stronger ties

Syria hailed the U.S. Treasury's decision to remove the country from its sanctions lists on Monday, calling it a positive step that could ease humanitarian and economic hardships.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move "represents a positive development in the right direction, which will directly reflect on the humanitarian and economic conditions of the Syrian people and contribute to facilitating trade and financial movement and lifting restrictions on U.S. exports to Syria, thus alleviating the suffering of citizens and opening new horizons for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries."

It added that the timing, coinciding with a U.S. congressional delegation's visit to Damascus, signals a fresh start in relations built on mutual respect and dialogue

.President Ahmad al-Sharaa met the delegation, led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Joe Wilson, along with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack.The talks, attended by Syria's defense, interior, and social affairs ministers, focused on bolstering ties and exploring cooperation opportunities.

The ministry noted growing U.S. congressional support for fully lifting sanctions, including repealing the Caesar Act by year's end.

"President al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation for the efforts made in Congress in this regard, stressing that these simultaneous developments, between the lifting of restrictions and sanctions on the one hand, and the official visits on the other, constitute a continuation of a practical and realistic path that serves the interests of the Syrian people and enhances security and stability in the region," the statement said.

Syria reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue with international partners based on sovereignty and mutual respect to promote stability and prosperity.

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) confirmed the sanctions' removal, effective Tuesday, ending measures imposed since 2004 and expanded during the conflict.

This follows the Assad regime's fall last December and President Trump's June executive order directing the sanctions' termination.OFAC stated it was delisting the Syrian Sanctions Regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations due to the ended national emergency and U.S. policy shifts toward Syria.

In separate talks, President al-Sharaa discussed regional developments and ways to boost U.S. cooperation with Envoy Barrack, per a presidency statement.

The visit aligns with Trump's order, paving the way for renewed economic and political links amid Syria's recovery.

The U.N. Development Programme estimates the war has cost Syria $800 billion since 2011, halving GDP and pushing poverty from 33% to 90%.About 75% of Syrians require humanitarian aid in areas like health, education, jobs, food, water, energy, and shelter.

Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia last December after nearly 25 years in power, ending the Baath regime since 1963. Al-Sharaa formed a transitional administration in January.

 

Tom Barrack,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

Service sector tops enterprise and employment share
LATEST NEWS

  1. Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

    Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

  2. Board sets wage hikes for civil servants and retirees

    Board sets wage hikes for civil servants and retirees

  3. AJet to begin flights from Ankara to Tblisi in October

    AJet to begin flights from Ankara to Tblisi in October

  4. Consumers challenge market discounts amid price volatility

    Consumers challenge market discounts amid price volatility

  5. SpaceX's Starship successfully deploys 8 dummy satellites

    SpaceX's Starship successfully deploys 8 dummy satellites
Recommended
Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky
Uproar after US envoy tells Lebanon journalists to act civilized

Uproar after US envoy tells Lebanon journalists to 'act civilized'
Israeli strike on Damascus kills at least 3: official

Israeli strike on Damascus kills at least 3: official
Israeli protesters demand hostage deal as cabinet meets

Israeli protesters demand hostage deal as cabinet meets
Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport
US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy

US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy
Venezuela builds up border security over US warships

Venezuela builds up border security over US warships
WORLD Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday that contacts are set this week with countries, including Türkiye, that could host a potential summit with Russia to end the over three-and-a-half-year war.
ECONOMY Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

The service sector held the largest share of active enterprises and employment in Türkiye in 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 27.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿