Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

DAMASCUS

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met in Damascus on Tuesday with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to discuss the implementation of the March 10 agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to safeguard Syria’s unity and sovereignty.

The presidency said that Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper also attended the meeting.

“The meeting focused on the latest developments in Syria, ways to support the political process, and efforts to enhance security and stability,” the statement said.

It said discussions covered mechanisms for implementing the March 10 agreement in a manner that safeguards Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country’s territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist agenda. The group, however, violated the agreement more than once.

Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad last December after 24 years in power, the Syrian government has stepped up measures to restore security across the country.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Baath Party’s rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Sharaa took office in January.