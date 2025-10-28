Syria sends team to Moscow for embassy services

DAMASCUS
A delegation from the Syrian Foreign Ministry traveled to Moscow on Oct. 27 to hold talks to resume the country’s embassy operations, the state news agency has reported.

“Today, a technical delegation from the Syrian Foreign Ministry is heading to Russia to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the reinstatement of consular and administrative services, ensuring stable operations and the highest level of service for Syrian citizens residing in Russia,” SANA reported late on Oct. 27, citing ministry sources.

The move follows Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Oct.15 — their first encounter since Bashar al-Assad was ousted last year.

Russia was a crucial supporter of Assad during the 14-year civil war, providing military aid that helped maintain his grip on power.

At the start of the talks, Sharaa acknowledged the historic ties between the two nations but emphasized the need for a “recalibration” of their bilateral relationship.

Trump calls meeting with Xi 'a great success'
