Syria invited to G7 summit in France as guest country

DAMASCUS

Syria has been invited as a guest country to attend the G7 summit in France next month, marking its first participation in the forum since its establishment in 1975.

President Ahmad al-Sharaa is expected to represent the country at the June 15–17 meeting in Evian-les-Bains, southeastern France. The invitation was delivered in person to Syrian Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh.

Syria’s presence at the summit is likely to center on its potential role as a strategic logistics and supply chain hub, particularly in the context of disruptions following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Maritime traffic through the strait has been severely affected since the outbreak of war between Iran and its adversaries in late February, causing broader economic instability.

As Syria emerges from a 14-year civil war, it is focused on rebuilding an economy heavily damaged by conflict and international sanctions.

Although many restrictions imposed during the rule of Bashar al-Assad have been eased, the country continues to face significant challenges in attracting foreign investment and reestablishing stable banking relations.

Last week, media reports said Sharaa has been invited to visit Washington on June 14, at U.S. President Donald Trump’s request.

However, the visit will not happen at this time, a Syrian official said.

Sharaa visited the White House last November in the first by a Syrian head of state since the country’s independence in 1946. He addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September, marking his first major appearance on the world stage since the fall of Assad in December 2024.