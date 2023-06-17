Swiss diplomat reunited with her dog after 10 months

ANKARA

Swiss diplomat Martine Berset, who had to leave her dog at the clinic as it was still receiving treatment when her assignment in Ankara ended, has been reunited with her dog after 10 months of separation.

Starting her duty at the Swiss Embassy in the Turkish capital in 2019, Berset opened the doors of her houses to many cats and dogs on the streets.

She had also adopted a disabled dog that was previously shot and injured in Lebanon, where she had previously served.

However, when Berset’s duty in Ankara ended, she took the cats and dogs she had been taking care of back to her country, but she had to leave her dog named “Shayenne,” at the clinic due to ongoing treatment.

After completing the treatment and becoming able to travel, the dog was taken to Switzerland accompanied by a veterinarian on a 12-hour flight and delivered to Berset.

Berset was overjoyed to be reunited with his dog after 10 months.

Thanking the veterinarian at the clinic through a video call, Berset said, “I was very saddened that I couldn’t take him with me when I had to return to my country.”

“I was away from it for 10 months. It came to Switzerland under the care of our veterinarian friend, İrem,” she said.

Veterinarian Aydın Aksu, who treated the dog, said, “Under the supervision of our veterinarian, we sent Shayenne to Switzerland. Shayenne reunited with Martine and is happily living in nature with its other friends. Martine [Berset] is its savior.”